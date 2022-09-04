Delhi CM Kejriwal, His Deputy Sisodia Condole Cyrus Mistry's Death

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia on Sunday condoled the death of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry, saying the country has lost a "business visionary".

Mistry (54) was killed on Sunday when his car hit a road divider on a bridge in Maharashtra's Palghar district neighbouring Mumbai.

"Shocked to learn about the sudden demise of Cyrus Mistry Ji. This is a huge loss for the business community of the country. My condolences to his family, may God give them the strength in this hour of grief," Kejriwal tweeted.

In a tweet, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, "Saddened by the death of the former Tata Sons Chairman, Cyrus Mistry. With his untimely passing, India has lost a business visionary who still had so much left to contribute to India's economic growth. My heartfelt condolences to his family... May his soul rest in Peace".

Mistry and another person travelling in his car were killed on the spot, while two others, including the driver, were injured in the accident.

