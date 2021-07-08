Delhi CM Kejriwal Inaugurates Genome Sequencing Lab At ILBS Hospital

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated a new genome sequencing lab at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences(ILBS) Hospital on Thursday. Speaking to ANI, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal elaborated on the results of the genome sequencing lab in the detection of the new variants.

The Delhi CM noted that the lab could detect a new variant in three to four days and that it was the only such lab in North India. Arvind Kejriwal also took to Twitter to inform people about the inauguration of the genome sequencing lab at ILBS Hospital, Delhi.

He tweeted, "In view of the preparations for the future, today the second Genome Sequencing facility of the Delhi Government has been started in ILBS. With the help of these labs, the identification and severity of any new variant of coronavirus can be detected. Delhiites will get a lot of benefit from this technology of science during the Corona perioed."

भविष्य की तैयारियों के मद्देनज़र आज ILBS में दिल्ली सरकार की दूसरी Genome Sequencing facility की शुरुआत की। इन लैब्स की मदद से कोरोना के किसी भी नए वेरिएंट की पहचान और उसकी गंभीरता का पता लगाया जा सकेगा।



कोरोना काल में विज्ञान की इस तकनीक से दिल्लीवासियों को काफ़ी फ़ायदा मिलेगा। pic.twitter.com/d6EFs9P1bo — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 8, 2021

Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated one more genome sequencing lab in Delhi

On Wednesday, the Delhi Chief Minister also inaugurated a genome sequencing lab at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan(LNJP) hospital. The Delhi CM claimed that the genetics analysis from these labs would be helpful in tackling the possible third wave of COVID-19. CM Kejriwal took to Twitter and informed people about the inauguration of the lab at LNJP hospital.

दिल्ली के LNJP अस्पताल में COVID genome sequencing facility की शुरुआत की। पूरी दुनिया में कोरोना के नए-नए वेरिएंट उभर कर आ रहे हैं, दिल्ली की इस लैब में कोरोना के किसी भी नए वेरिएंट की घातकता का पता लगाया जा सकेगा ताकि सरकार उसके फैलाव को रोकने की रणनीति एवं इलाज पर काम कर सके। pic.twitter.com/U03jooLID0 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 7, 2021

Addressing the media, Arvind Kejriwal said, "The people of Delhi will be benefitted from it. The genetic analysis will be helpful in the third wave. We were dependent on the central government's lab at NCDC till now and we had to send all our samples to that lab. Machine fro genome sequencing has been brought in LNJP. Through this machine, we can analyse the variants of coronavirus. If we get to know which variant it is, it will help in taking action and framing strategies."

In the wake of possible COVID-19 third wave, CM Kejriwal also announced setting up a pediatric task force in the capital. The state government was also working towards ramping up the oxygen capacity against a possible peak of 37,000 cases per day.

(IMAGE: PTI)