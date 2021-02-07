Delhi: CM Kejriwal Informs Over 10,000 Lives Saved Under Delhi's Good Samaritans Scheme

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday informed that over 10,000 lives have been saved by good samaritans under the government's "Farishtey Dilli Ke" scheme. Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Chief Minister said that people are coming forward to help each other. Encouraging other people to also come forward to help those who have met with any road accident, Arvind Kejriwal said, "To save someone's life is a pious act."

READ | AstraZeneca Coronavirus Shots Start To Arrive In EU After Vaccination Chaos Over Delays

Delhi CM: 'Over 10,000 lives saved'

दिल्ली की फ़रिश्ते योजना में अब तक 10 हज़ार से ज्यादा लोगों की जान बचाई जा चुकी है। लोग आगे आकर एक दूसरे की मदद कर रहे हैं, सड़क दुर्घटना में घायल लोगों की मदद आप भी ज़रुर करें। किसी की ज़िंदगी बचाना पुन्य का काम होता है। #RoadSafetyMonth https://t.co/aN5OCqxRZb — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 6, 2021

"Farishtey Dilli Ke" or Delhi's Good Samaritans scheme was launched by CM Kejriwal in October 2019 in an attempt to encourage people to rescue those who have met with a road accident. As per this scheme, the Delhi government will incur the treatment expenditure for eligible road accident victims and also give incentives to those people who helped them. Not only this, the person who will rescue the accident victim will not be questioned as well.

READ | Nursery Admissions In Delhi To Begin Soon: CM Arvind Kejriwal

At the time of launching this scheme, he had said that at least 3,000 lives were saved during the pilot project of the initiative which ran for 18 months. He further said, "The chances of survival increase by 70-80 per cent if an accident victim is taken to the hospital within one hour of his accident, which is the golden hour."

READ | Delhi's AAP Govt Orders Immediate Withdrawal Of DTC Buses For Paramilitary & Police Forces

Satyender Jain: 'You too can become angel'

Taking to Twitter, Delhi Health Minister Satyender Singh and shared a video of a road accident victim named Krishan Kumar who was helped by his neighbours after a car hit him. Captioning the video, the Health Minister informed that more than 10,635 accident victims were saved in Delhi. Urging people to come forward and help the road accident victims, Satyender Jain said, "Do not hesitate to take road accident victims to the hospital. You will not be questioned."

READ | 11,713 New Cases Take India's Coronavirus Tally To 1,08,14,304