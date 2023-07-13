Delhi CM Kejriwal Orders Closure Of Schools As Yamuna Continues To Rise

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday (July 13) announced the closure of all government and private schools in the water-logged national capital areas. It comes after the water level soared in Yamuna, flooding the roads, homes and prompting evacuation measures.

The water level in Yamuna hit an all-time high of 208.46 meters on July 13, submerging the low-lying areas of the national capital. As the water level is expected to rise further in the day, the Central Water Commission has called it an 'extreme situation.' As per current updates, the water level in Yamuna remains three metres above the danger mark which is 205.33 metres.

Kejriwal's appeal to Delhites

CM Kejriwal has appealed to the people residing in Delhi not to visit the flood-prone areas due to the continuous rising water level of Yamuna. "The water level of Yamuna is increasing continuously. Now the water has reached 208.46m. Due to the rising water level, the Yamuna has come on the roads around it. You are requested not to go on these routes," he said on Twitter.

"People are being evacuated from the populated areas where there is water. The people living there are requested to cooperate with the administration. Saving the lives of people is most important. There is an appeal to all the people of Delhi to cooperate with each other in every possible way in this emergency," he added.

He also wrote a letter to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday (July 12) seeking the Centre's intervention to jointly work with the Delhi government in tackling the flood-like situation.

"It has not rained in Delhi for the last three days. The water level in the Yamuna is not increasing due to the rains, but due to the water released from the Hathnikund barrage located in Haryana. Therefore, I would like to request that a limited quantity of water should be released from Hathnikund so that the level in Yamuna does not rise further," CM Kejriwal's letter stated.