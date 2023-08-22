Delhi CM Kejriwal Says Praying For Successful Landing Of Chandrayaan-3

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said he is praying for the successful landing of the Chandrayaan-3 lander module on the moon which is eagerly awaited by the entire country. He said it is a matter of joy that the Chandrayaan lander module is going to land on the surface of moon on Wednesday.

ISRO's ambitious third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM) is all set to land on the lunar surface Wednesday evening, as India eyes to become the first country to reach the uncharted south pole of earth's only natural satellite.

"I pray to God for the successful landing of Chandrayaan. The whole country is eagerly awaiting the landing," Kejriwal said on the sidelines of an event here.

The landing module comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan) is scheduled to make a soft-landing near the south polar region of the moon at 6:04 pm on Wednesday. If the Chandrayaan-3 mission succeeds in making a touchdown on moon and in landing a robotic lunar rover in ISRO's second attempt in four years, India will become the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the lunar surface after the US, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union. Chandrayaan-2 had failed in its lunar phase when its lander 'Vikram' crashed into the surface of the Moon following anomalies in the braking system in the lander while attempting a touch down on September 7, 2019.

Chandrayaan's maiden mission was in 2008.