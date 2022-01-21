Delhi CM Kejriwal Sends Proposal To Lt Governor Demanding Removal Of Weekend COVID Curfew

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday sent a recommendation to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal seeking an end to the weekend curfew restrictions. The recommendation from the CM comes only a day after state Health Minister Satyendar Jain claimed the national capital has overcome from the peak of COVID-19 wave. The CM has now sent the proposal regarding the lifting of the weekend curfew in Delhi to the Lt Governor.

According to media reports, Arvind Kejriwal in the proposal has expressed the need to remove the odd-even system applicable to open shops in markets. The proposal also claims permission to run private offices at 50 per cent capacity. The Delhi CM has approved the same in view of the decreasing cases of Coronavirus in Delhi. Reply on the removal of the Delhi weekend curfew is awaited from Lt Governor Baijal.

Satyendar Jain says peak of COVID wave is over in Delhi

On Thursday, Health Minister Satyendar Jain shared that it was likely that the third COVID-19 wave had already peaked in Delhi. In the last few weeks, the national capital saw a record surge in the daily case tally which went as high as 28,000 cases in a day. "That spike which Delhi saw can be considered as the peak of the COVID wave and it seems that we are past the peak now. The number of daily cases has come down in the last few days. Over 13,000 cases were recorded yesterday with a positivity rate of close to 24 per cent. And today, the number of cases is lesser than that," he said.

Meanwhile, in a bid to scale-up COVID-19 testing, the Delhi government on Thursday slashed the prices of RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) in the national capital. In its order, the government has brought down the rates of RT-PCR tests to Rs 300 from Rs 500 at private laboratories. For home collection of samples, the amount has been sealed at Rs 500, inclusive of all charges (visit, sample collection and testing cost). On the other hand, RATs will not cost more than Rs 100.

COVID situation in Delhi

According to the health department, the national capital on Thursday recorded 12,306 new COVID-19 cases and 43 more fatalities. The Test positivity rate has dropped to 21.48 per cent. A total of 57,290 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Wednesday in the state. Meanwhile, the death toll cast a slight worry as it is the highest number of single-day deaths since June 10, 2021, when the death total stood at 44. A total of 396 people have already succumbed to COVID-19 in Delhi in January.

