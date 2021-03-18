Delhi CM Kejriwal To Hold Covid-19 Review Meet With State Health Officials: Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday (March 18, 2021) informed that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a review meeting with state health officials amid a rise in COVID-19 cases in the national capital. Satyendar Jain also informed that the positivity rate in Delhi is below 1% and only 0.66% was reported on Wednesday.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to hold a review meeting in view of rising COVID cases

State Health Minister said, "Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will hold a review meeting with the Health Minister, Health Secretary, and other concerned officials, over rising COVID19 cases in the national capital." READ | COVID-19: Over 38,000 people vaccinated in Delhi on Tuesday

Jain told the media that the state government is encouraging people to wear masks and also informed them to not be "lethargic" in this critical situation. Delhi Health Minister affirmed that the government is also taking strict action against those who are constantly violating the COVID-19 norms in public spaces. He added that the Coronavirus situation in Delhi is now better as compared to other states including Maharashtra, Kerala, Gujarat etc. He informed that the meeting scheduled with the Delhi CM (on March 18) will focus on the new plans to curb the COVID-19 in the national capital.

The positivity rate in Delhi is below 1%: Delhi Health Minister

Satyendar Jain said, "The positivity rate in Delhi is below 1%, yesterday it was 0.66% only. We are encouraging people to wear masks and informing them to not be lethargic in this matter. The situation is under control in Delhi as of now as compared to other states like Kerala, Maharashtra, Gujarat, etc. We shall be strict with people if they flout covid norms. Today we also have a meeting lined up with the Chief Minister on the same issue."

According to the data shared by the State Health Ministry, Delhi recorded 536 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday taking the total caseload to 645,025. However, 6.31 lakh people have recovered so far. Delhi witnessed three new deaths due to the COVID-19 infection and took the death load to 10,948. As per the state health bulletin, the number of active cases in the national capital has risen sharply, to 2,702 from 2,488 the day before.

(with inputs from ANI)