Amidst Water Row, Delhi CM Kejriwal Waives Off Charges On New Water, Sewer Connections

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced huge waivers on applying for new water and sewer connections in the city as approved by the Delhi Jal Board on Thursday. The move comes amidst the water row in Delhi where a report released by Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan showed that the water quality in the national capital did not meet the quality standards. The Delhi Chief Minister addressed Delhi's water concerns and started off by announcing exemptions on new water connections.

"For setting up new pipelines, development and infrastructure charges were so high, people would use the pipelines illegally. Formal connections were not taken. Non-Revenue Water (NRW) and Un-accounted water connections were very high in Delhi."

"When I came into power 58 percent Delhi had water pipelines. Now, this number has been brought up to 90%," Kejriwal said. The charges of putting new water pipelines in different areas of Delhi would have to be transferred to the people paying for the connection, the chief minister added. "The infrastructure and development charges per meter were Rs 500 which was later reduced by the Kejriwal government to Rs 100, " he said.

"If a person has a plot of 300 metres, he would be from a middle class or a lower-middle-class family. And for a new water and sewage connection, he would have to pay Rs1,24,110. This would be too high for him."

Arvind Kejriwal announced that now for any sized plot, a flat charge of Rs. 2,310 would be applied for new connections. The expectation from this move by the Delhi government is that the minimum charge would encourage a lot of people to apply for a formal water and sewage connection. This would, in turn, 'clean the system' as unaccounted for water and non-revenue water connections would reduce. Ultimately through this, a lot of people would be brought into the mainstream.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier spoken on the BSI report calling it "false and politically motivated." When asked about the "dirty water" allegations by Paswan, Arvind Kejriwal said that he was not interested in politics over the water issue. "My government's priority is to provide clean water to the people of Delhi." he says."They are doing 'dirty' politics regarding water quality in Delhi. I request you to tell me personally if dirty water comes anywhere, we'll get it fixed," he says.

