Delhi CM Says 'Need 2.4 Crore More Vaccine Doses'; Vows To Inoculate All In 3 Months

Briefing on Delhi's vaccination, CM Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday, the national capital will need additional 2.4 crore doses to vaccinate all its citizens above 18. Stating that Delhi had only received 40 lakh vaccines, he said that if adequate vaccines were provided then within three months all would be vaccinated. Delhi has administered 37,75,986 doses till date of which 29,52,917 are the first dose of vaccine.

Kejriwal: 'Need 2.4 crore more vaccine doses'

"We have made arrangements in 100 schools for vaccination those between 18 and 44. We will increase it to around 250-300 schools. Around 1 lakh people are getting vaccinated every day in Delhi," said Kejriwal.

He added, "But, there is a shortage of vaccines. We need 2.40 crore vaccines more, but Delhi govt has only received 40 lakh vaccines. If we can get the vaccines, we can complete the vaccination in 3 months. Around 1 crore people are between 18-45 age group, 50 lakh under 18 years and 50 lakh people are above 45. To vaccinate 80-85 lakh people, we need to vaccinate 3 lakh people per day."

Talking about the third wave, he added, " Principal Scientific Advisor of PM has warned that third wave may come. We need to vaccinate ourselves to protect ourselves from the third wave. We are especially worried about the children who are under 18." Delhi is currently under lockdown as cases have skyrocketed amid crippling oxygen shortages.

India's vaccine shortage

India's vaccination drive has hit a roadblock due to shortage of supplies. On April 19, relaxed the age bar for vaccination from May 1 onwards allowing 18+ to be vaccinated, and states to procure doses from manufacturers directly and approved an advance payment of Rs 4,567.50 crores to Serum Institute of India (SII) & Bharat Biotech (BBL) to ramp up vaccine production. Soon enough, most state governments placed lakhs of orders with the two vaccine manufacturers, but are yet to receive their orders. States like Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, Jammu-Kashmir, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Delhi have postponed their vaccination drive by two weeks atleast due to a shortage of vaccine doses. Both Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India (SII) have offered vaccines at RS 150/dose to Centre, but at Rs 300 and Rs 400 respectively to state governments. India has administered 16,57,76,616 vaccine doses of which 13,25,57,015 have recieved their first dose.