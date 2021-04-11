Delhi CM Urges Centre To Relax Age Limit For COVID Vaccine: '65% Patients Under 35 Years'

Just a day after announcing several new restrictions amid the sudden surge of COVID-19 cases in the National Capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday requested the Centre to remove age restrictions on vaccination against Coronavirus. Stating that this sudden surge in the cases is “worse than what Delhi witnessed during the third peak”, the Chief Minister said that a full lockdown is not the solution to tackle the pandemic.

CM Arvind Kejriwal said, "65 per cent of Coronavirus patients in Delhi are under 35 years of age, then how will the pandemic stop? The Coronavirus cycle will beak only when thee is vaccination. The Central government has imposed a lot of restriction. I request the Centre to remove the restrictions."

CM Kejriwal over current COVID-19 situation

Pointing out that over 10,000 Coronavirus cases have been reported in the National Capital in the last 24 hours, the Delhi CM said that the situation is 'worrisome'. Poiting towards the data of umber of cases in the last 10-15 days, he said that the pandemic has spread very quickly. Highlighting that he has requested the Centre several times regarding the removal of age restrictions for the COVID-19 vaccine, Kejriwal said that the Delhi government is ready to conduct a door-to-door campaign to vaccinate people.

Speaking further, the Delhi CM said that his government is focussing on hospital management currently and has asked people to head towards government hospitals instead of private ones. He said, "Don't run towards private hospitals... the beds are less there. Please go to government hospitals... Those who are asymptomatic must home isolate." Kejriwal also saluted paramedis and nurses for working so hard amid the pandemic.

Earlier on Saturday, the Delhi government had announced new restrictions, under which it banned most of the public gathering. Under new restrictions, the goevrnment also set limit for attendence at restaurans, theatres, public transport and functions like weddings and funerals.

These new rules passed by CM Kejriwal-led government will stay in place till April 30, along with the earlier announced 10-pm-to-5-am night curfew and a ban on all types of social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural and religious gatherings in Delhi. As of now, only 50 people will be allowed to attend weddings and not more than 20 at funerals. Restaurants, bars and cinemas will operate at 50 per cent of their seating capacity

AAP writes to PM Modi

Meanwhile, Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s Raghav Chadha has written Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the urgent need for vaccine universalisation and vaccine nationalism.

Aam Aadmi Party's Raghav Chadha writes to PM Narendra Modi regarding "urgent need for vaccine universalisation and vaccine nationalism"



"Several states have run out of stocks of vaccines & remaining states have stocks left only for 3 to 5 days," the letter reads #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/vvDWbhmen2 — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2021

COVID-19 situation in Delhi

As the country continues to battle against the Coronavirus pandemic, Delhi so far has recorded over 7,14,423 positive cases, out of which 6,74,415 have recovered, while 11,235 have died. As per the latest information from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours 7,897 new cases, 5,716 fresh recoveries and 39 deaths have been recorded. As of now, the total number of active cases in the National Capital is 28,773.

(Image: PTI)