Delhi: Commonwealth Games Village COVID-19 Centre Sets Up Oxygen Plant To Tackle Crisis

As the national capital grapples with an acute shortage of medical oxygen, Delhi has got its first COVID care centre with its own oxygen plant at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) village sports complex.

This oxygen plant can supply oxygen to 18-20 patients simultaneously 24x7 and has a capacity to produce around 1,500 litres. Each bed have direct connectivity with the plant. The oxygen equipment has been brought from abroad with the help of the institution called 'Doctors for You'.

Dr Anurag Mishra, Clinical Manager at the COVID care centre, told ANI that to overcome the shortage of medical oxygen, an oxygen plant has been set up at the COVID care centre itself. He also urged other hospitals to set up their own oxygen plant as it can save many lives.

"The shortage of medical oxygen in Delhi is due to the supply chain of the oxygen cylinders. Setting up our own oxygen plant is a great move. The plant has been donated by the HCL foundation. We are thankful to them as we no longer depend on a supply chain," Mishra told ANI .

As coronavirus cases continue to spike every passing day, several hospitals in Delhi continue to struggle with a shortage of oxygen. On Saturday, 12 COVID-19 patients, including a senior doctor, had died at Delhi's Batra Hospital after the facility ran out of medical oxygen.

COVID Cases in Delhi

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, in the last 24 hours, 4,457 cases were reported with 24,444 recoveries and 407 deaths. On Sunday, Delhi recorded 20,394 new COVID-19 cases--the total count of cases in the city has gone up to 11,94,946 including 92,290 active cases and 10,85,690 recoveries. The death toll has gone up to 16,966.

COVID Cases in India

As per Union Health Ministry, India reported 3,68,147 new COVID-19 cases, 3,00,732 discharges and 3,417 deaths. In the last 24 hours:

Total cases: 1,99,25,604

Total recoveries: 16,29,3003

Death toll: 2,18,959

Active cases: 34,13,642

Total vaccination: 15,71,98,207

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image Credits: ANI/PTI)