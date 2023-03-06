Delhi Congress Mocks Jailed AAP Leaders, Puts 'Corrupt-Deshdrohi' Posters Of Sisodia-Jain

Delhi Congress on Monday put up posters over Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain, near the Delhi Congress and AICC offices. Through the posters, the Congress party has slammed both the jailed AAP leaders for their alleged involvement in corrupt activities.

The poster shows Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain behind the bars and the Congress party has also quoted CM Arvind Kejriwal in the poster, "One who is corrupt is an anti-national." Sisodia has been arrested by the CBI in an excise policy case and Jain was arrested by the ED in 2022 in connection with an illegal transaction with a Kolkata-based company.

Sisodia, who was arrested by the CBI on February 26 after 8-hour long questioning, was sent to five-day CBI custody to allow the probe agency to get "genuine and legitimate" answers to questions being put to him for "a proper and fair investigation".

After his first custodial date came to an end on March 4, he was again given two days of CBI custody by the Delhi court, which is scheduled to end today, March 6. Meanwhile, AAP leaders and the legal counsel of Sisodia are making all their efforts to get a bail order either from the Delhi High Court or the city court. According to reports, Sisodia's bail plea will be heard on March 10.

Delhi Congress steps up attack

After the Delhi Rouse Avenue Court sent Sisodia in CBI custody for two days, Delhi Congress chief, Anil Chaudhary launched a stinging attack. He said, "Sisodia reached jail in the game of liquor scam. Liquor minister fails to get bail for the third time, the jail will remain intact. Scammers are not getting bail for months on the complaint of Congress. Kejriwal has given a new name to Delhi as the "Capital of Scams". How long will Sisodia refrain from naming Kejriwal?"

Earlier, the Delhi Congress chief also opposed the appointment of AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi as ministers. He said, "To save Delhi from becoming a 'capital of scams'; Letter to LG to reconsider the file received from CM Kejriwal's office to make MLAs Saurabh Bhardwaj and Atishi, who is under investigation of liquor scam, ministers."

