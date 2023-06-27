Delhi Congress Stages Protest At AAP HQ Over Delhi Power Tariff Hike Row

In the midst of an ongoing war of words between political parties in the national capital, the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) organised a protest at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office today. The protests came in connection with the discontent over the recent power price hike in the national capital.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP regime has been vehemently opposing the power price hike as it has pinned the entire blame squarely on the Union government. The state government argued that the price surge is a result of unjust policies implemented by the central authorities. On the other hand, BJP and Congress sought the opportunity to question AAP's handling of the situation and labelled it as yet another instance of corruption and mismanagement.

DPCC protests against Delhi govt over power hike

The Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee on Monday held a press conference in the capital, where they openly questioned the AAP's commitment to the welfare of the people. The party members demanded answers from the ruling party raising concerns about the lack of transparency in the pricing mechanism. The DPCC further accused the AAP regime that it has failed to address the citizens' concerns and was unsuccessful in providing relief in relation to the soaring electricity bills.

The protest held at the AAP office has marked a significant escalation in the ongoing power price hike controversy. Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee has stated that the aim of the protest was to bring attention to the public issue and apply pressure on the AAP government to take immediate action to alleviate the burden from the shoulders of the common people.

Notably, BJP on Monday hit back over the allegations levelled by AAP on the central government and questioned, "What is the Delhi government saying? BJP leader Harish Khurana cleared the air stating that this happens every summer and consumers are not directly affected. He informed that the prices increase during peak seasons and then eventually decrease."

As the face-off among the political parties in Delhi continues to escalate, the power price hike remains a burning issue for the residents of the national capital. As the parties are blaming each other for the current situation, it is the citizens who are suffering the brunt of the rising electricity costs.