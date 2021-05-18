Delhi Cop Carries 82-year-old Woman To COVID-19 Vaccination Centre, Netizens All Praise

Delhi Police constable Kuldeep Singh is being lauded for helping an 82-year-old woman by carrying her to a COVID-19 vaccination centre. According to ANI, Shaila D'Souza, who is a retired English teacher, had expressed her desire of getting herself vaccinated to the constable. After receiving the request, Singh, who is currently posted in Kashmere Gate Police Station, helped her in registration and vaccination and then even carried her in his arms to the vaccination centre.

While speaking to the news agency, Singh said that he sees people in need as part of his family and ensures that he does his best to provide them relief. He said that staying away from home has brought out this quality in him. "We stay away from our homes. We see our family in people who are in distress," said Singh.

The constable said, “She is a senior citizen of my beat area. I often visit her to keep a check on her well-being. She expressed her desire of getting COVID vaccination. I spoke to my SHO and he helped her in registration and vaccination”.

He added, “She couldn't walk for the past two years and the stretcher or wheelchair could not go upstairs to the vaccination centre. So I had to carry her from the second floor, took her to the hospital, got her vaccinated and dropped her back home".

Police Ct. Kuldeep took a senior citizen for #COVID vaccination as she is unable to walk. He has been taking care of her: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/m4qJcD0MyK — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2021

Further, Singh told ANI that his duty is to help people. He said that as cops stay away from home, they find family or kin in such people and care for them. Singh also advised people to help the needy and only then India can pass through this pandemic.

Netizens salute Singh for his service

Meanwhile, since shared, ANI’s Twitter post has garnered thousands of likes and several comments. While one user wrote, “These certainly are the initiatives that when taken become an inspiring act of kindness and service. Hats off for those who are providing selfless service. Jai Hind,” another added, “These are the real heroes”. One user even tagged CP Delhi and said, “Please make sure such noble deeds do not waste by any other mischievous policemen”.

(Image: ANI/Twitter)