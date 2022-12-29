Delhi Cop Loses 46 Kg In Eight Months, Know Everything About His Fat-to-fit Diet

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Metro) Jitendra Mani was felicitated by Police commissioner Sanjay Arora for dropping 46 kilograms in just eight months.

The senior Delhi official weighed around 130 kilograms and had a lot of medical issues. Diabetes, high blood pressure, and increased cholesterol levels were some of the ailments he was constantly suffering from.

In order to bring about a change in his life, Mani decided to drop this extra weight for which he started making small changes to his lifestyle. He started a healthy diet with a minimum of 15,000 steps on a daily basis.

Delhi Cop's Fat-to-Fit Diet

The Delhi cop shared how he lost a whopping 46 kgs in just eight months. The cop was on a strict no-carb diet. He took only fruit salads and soups. He replaced aerated drinks with coconut water and buttermilk and green vegetables, and grams with chapati became his staple lunch. For dinner, he used to have only vegetable soup.

The police officer was lauded by the Police commissioner, who presented him with a commendation certificate for his achievement at an event that witnessed over 90,000 police personnel.

Jitendra Mani also thanked his subordinates and senior officials for motivating him to achieve his mission of shredding weight.