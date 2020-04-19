COVID-19: Delhi Cop Pens Inspiring Poem To Encourage People To Follow Lockdown

An inspiring poem written by a Delhi cop to encourage people to follow COVID-19 lockdown has been doing the rounds on social media and has been widely appreciated by the netizens. Inspector Suhaib Farooqui posted as Station House Officer (SHO) at New Delhi's South Avenue Police Station enjoys reading and writing poetry in his free time, and has used it to great effect.

In his new poem titled ''Hai Waqt yeh Inquilab, Corona Se Jung hai", he advises people to stay indoors and take all precautions to protect themselves. Farooqui has urged people to wear a mask and only step outside their home only in case of an emergency.

While reciting a few lines of his poetry, Farooqui told ANI: "It is a very crucial time for the nation. We need to spread awareness among people and boost their morale and confidence. Keeping this in mind, I wrote a small poem that got viral on social media and people have liked it."

The poem written by the Delhi police officer has won many hearts as people are downloading and sharing it across social media platforms.

Farooqui appealed to people to support the warriors fighting COVID-19 by strictly adhering to the lockdown norms. "We are fighting at the front, you fight while staying home. Pray for us," he said.

READ | Coronavirus Cases In Delhi Climb To 1,893, Death Toll 43: Authorities

READ | Hope And 'khaki' Helped Me Defeat Coronavirus: Delhi Policeman

Delhi Police celebrates the birthday of a 4-year-old kid

Meanwhile, officers at Fatehpur Beri police station in Delhi celebrated the birthday of a 4-year-old girl by bringing a cake for her and inviting her friends, all while following the social distancing norms. The daughter of a labourer, along with the neighbourhood kids, was asked by Delhi police to come in the community kitchen in order to mark her big day. The kids were all seen wearing protective face masks abiding by the health safety measures.

The picture was shared by the news agency ANI on Twitter, and instantly, the police officers earned great appreciation for the kind gesture towards the community despite challenging times amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

The picture has amassed 8.1k likes and been shared over 1.2k times till now by on the microblogging site. According to reports, the police confirmed that the little birthday girl seen in the picture is a resident of Chandan Hulla village.

READ | 31 Of Extended Family Test Positive For COVID-19 In Delhi

READ | Delhi Police Celebrate 4-year-old's Birthday Amid Lockdown, Netizens Laud The Gesture