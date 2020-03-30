Delhi: Parts Of Nizamuddin Sealed After Some Show COVID-19 Symptoms At Religious Gathering

Even as the country is in the midst of a three-week lockdown, a religious congregation at Markaz in Delhi's Nizamuddin area has raised fears of Coronavirus transmission as some people who were part of the gathering are suspected to be COVID-19 positive. Dozens of people were taken from the area to various hospitals by district authorities after they developed Coronavirus symptoms, a police officer said on Monday.

It is reported that some people have a travel history abroad. Following the scare, a team of the state health department along with a World Health Organisation (WHO) team has reached the spot. A Delhi Police team, including Joint CP DC Srivastava, also reached the spot and began cordoning off the area. State-run buses were seen carrying suspected people to hospitals.

Delhi Police team, including Joint CP DC Srivastava, reaches Nizamuddin area after there were reports that some people, who had attended a religious gathering at Markaz in Nizamuddin, have tested positive for #COVID19. Batches of ppl being taken to hospital in buses for checkup. pic.twitter.com/ZvfS3Rtre5 — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2020

Delhi Health Department team at Nizamuddin after reports that some people in the area have developed coronavirus symptoms. https://t.co/n2xsUrwXq4 pic.twitter.com/OCQSOhWwlY — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2020

Markaz says no confirmed cases yet

Dr Mohammad Shoaib, spokesperson of the Nizamuddin Markaz said that there were no confirmed COVID-19 cases. "Yesterday, we provided a list of names to the administration of those who had any health issue, including cold and fever. Some of them have been admitted in the hospital on the basis of age and travel history. We don't have any confirmed COVID-19 case till now."

According to media reports, a religious programme was organised at the ‘Markaz’ (the mosque) around March 18 and more than 500 people from various states had attended the programme; many of them had returned. This was before the nationwide lockdown came into force. On Sunday, around 50-70 people, who were hiding in a mosque, were taken to LNJP hospital as they were all COVID-19 suspects.

Coronavirus crisis

Delhi has so far reported at least 55 confirmed cases of Coronavirus along with two deaths. India has reported 92 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus and four deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 1071 and the number of deaths to 29, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday. The total number of COVID-19 cases across the world has surpassed the 7 lakh mark and there have been over 35,000 Coronavirus-related deaths.

