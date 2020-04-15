Delhi Cops Feeding Hungry Birds, Monkeys To Help Them Survive Covid Lockdown

A Delhi Police SHO and his team are feeding hungry birds and monkeys in the city, besides their regular duties amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. It's been more than a week since Kalkaji SHO Sandeep Ghai and his men started feeding the birds and monkeys at Anand Mai Marg and Kabootar Chowk near tony C R Park at around 7 am daily, an senior police official said.

"Since people were not able to venture out due to lockdown, many good samaritans who used to often feed birds and animals could not continue. So we noticed hungry monkeys venturing into residential colonies in search of food," he said.

Following this, the station house officer of Kalkaji and his team took upon themselves to feed the birds and monkeys with gud' (jaggery) and chana' (chickpeas), the official said. Later, the policemen and ACP KalkaJi also shared the idea with representatives of Kirana Market Association and Mani Ram Aggarwal, the owner of Aggarwal Sweets, who also got involved in the initiative, he said.

READ | Congress attacks Modi even before formal Lockdown Extension announcement; talks 'politics'

READ | Amit Shah assures availability of essentials as India extends Covid lockdown

Now they feed hungry monkeys, birds and cows apart from providing food to poor people. The policemen buy bananas, gud' and Chana' and feed around 400-500 monkeys, 50-70 cows and other animals on Anandmai Marg and Ravi Daas Marg daily, the official said. Police are also encouraging RWAs of colonies in Kalkaji, Govindpuri and Amar colony of the southeast district to feed stray dogs in their area, he added.

Delhi has reported 1510 covid positive cases, 30 have recovered, while 28 died.

(pti image)



Coronavirus LIVE Updates

READ | PM Modi extends Coronavirus lockdown in India till May 3; Watch his FULL ADDRESS

