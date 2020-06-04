Delhi Corona App Has Many People Making Enquiries, Lesser Actual Users: Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said that since the launch of the Delhi Corona App, many people have enquired about COVID-19 beds, but there are a lesser number of actual users. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on June 2 launched the 'Delhi Corona' app which will have information regarding the availably of beds in hospitals across the national capital. The Delhi government has also created a web page to disseminate this data.

Speak to ANI, Jain refuted the reports of difference in the number of beds in hospitals and said that three more hospitals have been converted and that there will be no lack of beds.

"Since the launch of Delhi Corona App, various people are inquiring for beds but actual users are less. This is sort of window shopping. Three more hospitals have been converted, there will be no lack of beds," he said.

READ: 'Delhi Corona' app launched, to give info about bed availability

Delhi Corona App

Kejriwal stated that many times, despite the availability of beds, people were not getting the necessary medical facilities and were being shown the door in hospitals. Through this app, the citizens would be able to fill this 'information gap' and find out how many beds are available in which hospital.

"The biggest problems that countries face is that there is a shortage of beds, ventilators, ICUs, that's why the death toll is high. We in Delhi are four steps ahead. While I say this, people sometimes say they are not getting beds roaming from hospital to hospital. There is an information gap," said Kejriwal.

"To fill the gap, we're launching an app called 'Delhi Corona', with information on which hospital has how many beds vacant. The app would be updated twice a day. It can be downloaded from the play store. A website called Delhifightscorona.in/beds can also be used to find beds. Otherwise, call on 1031 to get the bed status. If a hospital denies you admission, dial 1031 and inform us," added Kejriwal.

READ: Delhi Corona app to show availability of hospital beds, ventilators & more; Know details

Meanwhile, With more than 1,500 fresh novel coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, Delhi's Covid-19 count has breached 23,000 today, according to authorities. This is the highest number of new cases to emerge in a single day in the national capital. The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital has, therefore, reached 23,645.

READ: Coronavirus Live Updates: Cases in India at 216,919 & deaths at 6,075; over one lakh cured

READ: Kejriwal launches 'Delhi Corona' app providing status of hospital beds & ventilators

(with inputs from ANI)