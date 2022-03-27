Delhi Court Acquits 2005 Satyam-Liberty Cinema Blast Accused Under 'benefit Of Doubt'

After a long wait of 15 years, the Patiala House Court of Delhi acquitted one of the nine accused in the 2005 Satyam-Liberty Cinema blast case on Thursday, March 24. While pronouncing that 'the prosecution failed miserably' to prove their accusations against the accused Trilochan Singh, the court vindicated him. The Delhi court further noted that he shall be pronounced innocent as he deserves the ‘benefit of doubt.’

Trilochan Singh, along with 8 others, was arrested by Delhi Police from his residence in Panchkula, Chandigarh in 2007. Police had accused him of maintaining connections with terror organization Babbar Khalsa International. Delhi police also alleged his role in propagating terrorism in Punjab.

2005 Satyam-Liberty Cinema blast accused acquitted as prosecution fails

In its judgement, the Delhi court said: “The accused Trilochan Singh is acquitted of the charges framed against him for the commission of an offence punishable under section 18 (Punishment for conspiracy), 20 (Punishment for being a member of terrorist gang or organisation) of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA) and under section 25 of Arms Act.”

The judgement was pronounced by the Additional Sessions Judge, Dharmender Rana, who said, "It is settled proposition of law that in a criminal trial, the prosecution is required to prove its case beyond a shadow of reasonable doubt and in the case at hand, the prosecution has miserably failed to prove its case and accused deserves the benefit of the doubt."

"I am of the considered opinion that shadow of doubt appears upon the prosecution version and the evidence available on record is not of a sterling quality to hold accused Trilochan Singh liable for the commission of an offence," he added.

During the years-long trial, Delhi Police had claimed that Trilochan was in contact with Baljeet Singh, a member of the Babbar Khalsa International organisation, who had planned to assassinate a Sikh religious leader, Baba Pyara Singh Panihari Wala, and others in a bid to reignite militancy in Punjab.

According to the prosecution, eight of the nine defendants in the 2005 Satyam-Liberty Cinema blast case pleaded guilty. As per the state police, Trilochan decided to contest his case, which was filed under sections 121A, 120B, as well as sections of the UAPA Act and the Arms Act.