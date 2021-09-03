Delhi Court Allows Honey Singh's Wife To Visit Matrimonial Home To Collect Belongings

A Delhi Court on Friday granted permission to Bollywood rapper and singer Yo Yo Honey Singh's wife Shalini Talwar to visit her matrimonial home to collect her belongings.

Metropolitan Magistrate (Mahila Courts) Tania Singh directed that Talwar can visit her matrimonial home on September 5 i.e. Sunday and said that the entire visit shall be videographed.

The Bollywood famed singer and rapper appeared before the court and both Singh and Shalini Talwar were counselled by the judge in her chambers for around two hours.

Meanwhile, Senior Advocate Rebecca John and Ishaan Mukherjee appearing for Singh moved a plea for an in-camera hearing of the entire case and bar on reporting. The Judge, however, said that the decision on this plea will be taken after speaking to both parties.

Meanwhile, Sandeep Kapur, Advocate, Senior Partner Karanjawala & Co. appearing for Talwar argued before the court, "I am seeking Rs 10 crore interim compensation as I am not seeking maintenance. On final I am seeking Rs 20 crore compensation but until that is decided the interim shall be given."

Kapur was assisted by a team from Karanjawala & Co. comprising of Niharika Karanjawala, Apoorva Pandey, Gudipati Kashyap, and Kallakuri Sharat Kumar.

Finally, after hearing the parties in chambers, the court has now posted the matter for further hearing on September 28. "May God give us strength to render justice to both the parties," the judge said.

Talwar in her plea before the court stated that she and Honey Singh met during their school days and the love affair began in 2001 and later got married in 2011.

"That around the time of the marriage, the career of Honey Singh started to take off and he was popularly getting to be known as 'Yo Yo Honey Singh'. Respondent No.1 started getting many shows, songs, and other projects and he started to travel all across the world for work. The payments from almost all his shows and his other work used to be paid in cash and Respondent No. 1 never made the Applicant privy to his financials and always gave each and every penny of his cash income to Respondents No. 2 & 3 (Honey Singh's father and mother respectively) throughout his career," the plea said.

She further claims that the rapper composed, sang, rapped in many famous/infamous songs. "With the incoming success and increased fan "following, the attitude of Honey Singh also completely changed towards the Applicant, and he became rude, brash, aggressive, contemptuous, and disrespectful towards her," the plea read.

It further stated that during their honeymoon, the singer cum rapper remained cold and rude. Narrating one of the days of their honeymoon, Talwar said,"...Respondent No. 1 went out of the Hotel room and did not come back for 10-12 hours and the Applicant having no idea about the new place that she was in, remained in the room anxious and waiting for the Respondent No. 1 to come back. Respondent No. 1 came back late at night and was extremely intoxicated."

Later when Talwar asked him where he had been and why he would leave her alone on their honeymoon, Singh, out of rage, pulled her hair, slapped on her face and told her to shut up.

"The Respondent No. 1 (Singh) then slept off and due to his heavy intoxication did not wake up till the next afternoon. Respondent No. 1 did not speak to the Applicant at all and in the evening again left the hotel, without telling the Applicant and returned after the Applicant had slept off."

Talwar said she was shocked at Singh's behaviour and got extremely upset but kept all her thoughts and apprehensions to herself as she felt scared of the aggressive behaviour and newly attained temperament of her husband.

She has further claimed that while travelling and working, Honey Singh also began to have frequent casual sex with multiple women. "In order to further his illicit relationships and sexual intents, Singh never disclosed about his marriage in the public," the plea filed through Karanjawala & Co. read.

Talwar in her plea has sought protection orders and residential orders under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act. She has also sought directions to Singh to pay a rent of Rs. 5 lakhs per month for a fully furnished house in Delhi. She further sought directions to Singh restraining him from selling/alienating the matrimonial home and also from selling the dowry articles. She has also asked the court to appoint a protection officer to facilitate her in obtaining all her valuables from her matrimonial home. In fact, Talwar also sought compensation of Rs. 10 crores for perpetrated domestic violence.