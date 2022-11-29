Delhi Court Allows Police's Plea To Produce Aaftab Before FSL For Narco From Dec 1

In the latest update in the Shraddha Murder Case, Saket Court in Delhi has allowed the plea of Delhi police to produce the accused Aaftab Amin Poonawalla before FSL Rohini from Tihar Jail for Narco and Polygraph test procedure from December 1 onwards.

According to Special CP Law and Order Sagar Preet Hooda, Delhi Police will seek permission from the court to conduct a narco test on December 1.

Shraddha murder case | Saket court has allowed the plea of Delhi police to produce Aftab Poonawalla before FSL Rohini from Tihar Jail for Narco and Polygraph test procedure from December 1 onwards: Sources — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2022

Earlier in the day, the Border Security Force (BSF) officials were deployed outside the Forensic Science Laboratory in Rohini in New Delhi after the police van carrying Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused in Shraddha Walkar's murder, was attacked by some men carrying swords on Monday night.

Notably, the accused who attacked the police van were produced in a court and sent to judicial custody, said the Delhi Police, adding that the remaining accused will be identified and arrested. Poonawalla was brought to the FSL office amid tight security. Notably, this is reportedly day 5 of Aaftab's polygraph test.

Fringe groups attack police van carrying Aaftab

On Monday, November 28, fringe groups of people carrying swords attacked the police van carrying Aaftab when he was being taken to Tihar Jail from FSL after his polygraph test. The group of people also pelted stones at the police van. Two persons claimed to be from an outfit called Hindu Sena were detained for attacking the vehicle.

"Shraddha was like our sister. How can Aaftab commit such a heinous crime?" one person said while attacking the police vehicle.