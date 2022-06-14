Sidhu Moosewala Murder: Punjab Police Take Custody Of Lawrence Bishnoi After Court's Order

In a massive development in Punjabi singer and politician Sidhu Moosewala's murder probe, the Delhi Court on Tuesday allowed the Punjab Police to formally arrest gangster Lawerence Bishnoi in the case. Punjab Police has alleged that Bishnoi, who was lodged in Tihar jail in the custody of the Delhi Police Special Cell, was behind the killing of Moosewala.

Punjab Police takes custody of Gangster Bishnoi

Republic Media Network accessed the exclusive visuals of Punjab police taking the custody of accused Lawerence Bishnoi amid the tight security. He will be produced in a local Punjab court before the state police take him for questioning.

#LIVE: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi taken into Punjab Police's custody for probe in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case; Tune in here - https://t.co/4les3koVCV pic.twitter.com/uQIleq8ENR — Republic (@republic) June 14, 2022

Earlier this week, the Delhi Police confirmed that Bishnoi was the mastermind behind the famous singer's murder and six gunmen who were reportedly involved have been identified

Lawrence Bishnoi the 'mastermind' of Moosewala murder: Delhi police

On June 8, the Delhi police had said that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was the main conspirator behind the killing of Sidhu Moosewala, however, it did not divulge details about the motive behind the killing. Bishnoi had shared with the investigators that his gang members including Canada-based Goldy Brar had conspired to kill Moosewala.

He explained the reason behind the source of enmity between him and the Punjabi rapper and said it was because of Moosewala's involvement in the killing of the Akali Dal youth leader Vikramjit Singh, alias Vicky Middukhera, on August 7 last year.

Delhi police in a joint operation with the Maharashtra police arrested Siddhesh Hiraman Kamle alias Mahakal earlier this week from Pune under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act. He introduced the mastermind of the Moosewala killing to two shooters from the Maharashtra module - identified as Santosh Jadhav and Navnath Suryavanshi who were paid Rs 3,50,000 each, and Rs 50,000 was given to Mahakal for introducing the shooters to the conspirator, Delhi Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) H S Dhaliwal said. The associate of the main shooter Mahakal is in 14-day custody of the Maharashtra police.

Sidhu Moosewala shot dead

At 5.30 p.m. on May 29, in Mansa's Jawaharke village, Sidhu Moosewala was travelling in his own Mahindra Thar vehicle, with two other people - his friend and cousin. His vehicle was intercepted from the front by two cars - a white Bolero and a grey Scorpio - and heavy firing took place soon after. In the firing, all three people sustained bullet injuries. On being taken to the hospital, Moosewala was declared dead on arrival.

Several hours after the Punjabi singer's murder, Canada-based gangster Satinder Singh, aka Goldy Brar, claimed responsibility for the killing by issuing a statement on social media. Brar confessed that he, Sachin Bishnoi, and the Lawrence Bishnoi group, were responsible for the killing.

(Image: SidhuMoosewala-Facebook/PTI)