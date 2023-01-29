Delhi Court Attaches Hurriyat's Office In Srinagar In UAPA Case; NIA To Seal Premises

In a massive development, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference’s (APHC) office in the Rajbagh area of Srinagar will be sealed today at the direction of a Delhi court under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). This comes in connection with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe against Hurriyat leader Nayeem Ahmad Khan who is in judicial custody since 2017. He was arrested after being accused of "creating unrest" in the valley.

Hurriyat office in Srinagar sealed under UAPA

Additional Sessions Judge Shailender Malik of the Patiala House Court observed that the office has been attached under section 33(1) of UAPA on NIA’s plea. "The immovable property i.e. building office of All Parties Hurriyat Conference situated at Raj Bagh, Srinagar which was earlier used as an office of APHC is ordered to be attached. The necessary legal process is carried out in this regard,” the court said.

NIA informed the court that Khan partly owned the property along with his associates. The office situated at Rajbagh was used to strategize different protests, funding activities of stone pelting on security forces, recruiting of unemployed youths to carry out “unlawful activities as well as terrorist activities” to create unrest in Jammu and Kashmir to wage war against the Government of India, according to the NIA.

Noting that the property was being used as an office of APHC, the court said that there are many other accused persons besides Khan who were affiliated with the office, and are also facing prosecution in the matter. The court also noted that the evidence collected during the investigation was duly examined at the stage of framing of charge by a predecessor court which concluded to frame charges against Khan and other accused persons.

“In such situation taking into consideration the serious nature of the allegations as against A-5 itself (Khan), the fact that he is part owner of the property in question, cannot be a reason for not attaching the property when it is not even made clear as to who others were co-owners of that property,” the court observed in its order.

Here's the notice attached at Hurriyat office