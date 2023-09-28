Delhi Court Directs ACP To Register Case Against SHO Of Saket Police Station

A Delhi Court has directed the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) to register an FIR against an inspector of the Delhi police, also serving as the SHO (Station House Officer). The court in its order directed the ACP of the Hauz Khas sub-division of South Delhi to register the case against the SHO of Saket police station within the next three days. The court’s order came up after hearing a petition, wherein it was alleged that the SHO of Saket police station is involved in illegal collection of money from an alleged illegal parking.

As per information, complainant Vikas Bakshi had filed a complaint against SHO, Saket and others alleging that the police official in connivance with others was involved in illegal collection of money from a parking lot. The complaint was filed before the court in the year 2022, wherein SHO, Saket police station along with others were made accused.

Court directed ACP to register case within 3 days

The Court of Metropolitan Magistrate (MM) Aviral Shukla, Saket Courts remarked, while pronouncing the decision, saying, “The application under Section 156(3) of CrPC filed by the complainants is hereby allowed. ACP sub-division Hauz Khas is directed to register an FIR under the relevant penal provisions against the accused persons within a time period of 3 days from today.”

The court has directed that the investigation into the matter would be done by an independent police officer, not below the rank of an inspector. Now, the next hearing on the matter will take place on October 17.

Earlier, during the hearing of the matter the Metropolitan Magistrate had issued notice to the SHO and others including a show cause notice to the Assistant Commissioner of RP Cell, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Civic Centre.

The matter is said to be pertaining to the parking site at Cluster, which is adjacent to Kabristan and Gupta Market near Saket Court. It is being informed that the parking was allotted to a firm in the month of May last year and was cancelled by the competent authority on July 17, 2023 after it was found that the firm is over-charging for parking vehicles.

Later, a complaint was also filed before the court in this regard, in which the complainant had made SHO of Saket police station as one of the accused.

Further action into the matter is being taken.