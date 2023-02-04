Delhi Court Discharges Sharjeel Imam In 2019 Jamia Violence Case

A Delhi Court on Saturday discharged Sharjeel Imam in a case connected to the incidents of violence at Jamia Milia Islamia University in December 2019. The order was passed by Additional Sessions Judge Arul Verma.

A case was filed against him for allegedly making inflammatory speeches near Jamia area. The FIR alleged offences of rioting and unlawful assembly - Section 143 (being a member of an unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 148 (Rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (offence committed by any member of an unlawful assembly), 186 (voluntarily obstructing a public servant), 353 (Whoever assaults or uses criminal force to any person), 332 (causing harm in order to deter a public worker), 333, 308, 427, 435, 323, 341, 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) have been invoked in the case.

However, Imam still remains in custody in other FIRs registered against him concerning the 2020 North-East Delhi riots in Citizenship Amendment Act where he is the main accused.

On January 25, 2020 a video emerged of Sharjeel Imam saying, "If we have 5 lakh organized people then we can permanently cut north-east from India or at least for one month. Put so much (unclear) on the road that they cannot even remove it for a month. Then only they will listen to us." Imam had addressed a gathering outside Aligarh Muslim University in Uttar Pradesh. mam - a key organizer of the Shaheen Bagh protests was arrested on January 28 after the police accused him of being involved in the violence that took place in Jamia on December 15, 2019, during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.