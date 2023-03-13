Arun Pillai's ED Custody Extended By 3 Days In Delhi Excise Policy Case Probe

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has extended the Enforcement Directorate (ED) remand of Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai by 3 more days till March 16, in connection with its ongoing probe in money laundering case related to Delhi's New Excise Policy 2021-22.

Hearing on the application moved by the ED seeking extension of the remand of Arun Pillai, Special Judge Vikas Dhull ruled three days extension of the remand on Monday.

Pillai was arrested on March 6

Arun Ramachandra Pillai, one of the prime accused in Delhi's liquor case was arrested by the ED on March 6 in the excise policy money laundering probe. According to the officials, Arun Pillai was associated with the South Group, which is alleged to have paid Rs 100 crores kickbacks to influence formulation and implementation of the new liquor policy in Delhi.

Rouse Avenue Court extends the ED remand of Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai by 3 more days in connection with its ongoing probe in 'Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 money laundering case'. — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2023

He was taken into custody under the criminal sections, following a long session of questioning by the central agency.

Earlier, Pillai on Friday had filed an application in the court seeking to retract the statements made to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), against him in the probe.

It has been also informed by the ED to the court that it has again issued summons to Hyderabad-based chartered accountant Butchibabu Gorantla, who was recently granted bail by the Court in a case probed by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to confront him.

Advocate Manu Sharma for Pillai had opposed the further remand plea of ED.

Notably, former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested by the ED, following arrest of Arun Ramchandra Pillai's arrest in the same case. Further investigation in the case is being probed.