On Thursday, a Delhi Court framed 'corruption' charges against the Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal and three others. The court alleged that they abused their official position and obtained pecuniary advantages by illegally appointing various acquaintances, including Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers, to the women's rights body between August 6, 2015, to August 1, 2016.

The Rouse Avenue Court observed that a "strong suspicion" does arise against Maliwal, Promila Gupta, Sarika Chaudhary, and Farheen Malick, stating that the facts disclose "prima facie sufficient material" to frame charges against them. The charges have been framed against all the accused for criminal conspiracy under section 120B of the Indian Penal Code and for other offences under sections 13(1)(d), 13(1)(2), and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The court added that merely because DCW had been pursuing the Delhi Government to fill up the vacant posts, which was not timely complied with by the State and did not give any right to the women's rights body to make arbitrary appointments.

"The discussion as above also prima facie indicates that most of the appointments were given to the nearest & dear ones of the accused persons/AAP party. Thus, it cannot be claimed by the accused persons that they did not abuse their position in order to obtain pecuniary advantages for other persons i.e. The persons so appointed, or that prima facie there was no dishonest intention. A public servant, causing wrongful loss to the government by benefitting a third party would squarely fall within the definition of Section(1)(d). The words "by abusing his position as a public servant" are very comprehensive to cover an act done otherwise than by corrupt or illegal means by a public servant abusing his position. Abusing means misuse i.e. using the position by the public servant for something for which it is not intended", the court observed.

