Delhi Court Grants Regular Bail To P Chidambaram And Son Karti In Aircel-Maxis Case

Former UPA government minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram and his son & MP Karti Chidambaram have been granted regular bail with ₹1 lakh as bail bond in the Aircel-Maxis Case by a Delhi court. It is pertinent to mention that the father-son duo was out but on anticipatory bail till now.

The case against P Chidambaram and his son Karti was filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over alleged money laundering in the Aircel-Maxis deal. The father-son had moved an application through their lawyer Arshdeep Singh, seeking relief after they appeared before the court in pursuance of summons issued against them after it took cognizance of the chargesheets filed by the probe agencies in the matter. Earlier, the court had directed the agencies to file a status report in the Aircel-Maxis case which was adjourned sine die.

Aircel Maxis case

In March 2006, Malaysian firm Maxis Communications acquired a 74% stake in Aircel in a Rs 3500 crore deal. Five years later, in May 2011, C Sivasankaran, the founder of Aircel, filed a complaint with the CBI alleging that a former Telecom Minister Dayanidhi Maran had arm-twisted him into making the sale. In November 2011, the CBI filed an FIR against Dayanidhi Maran and his brother Kalanidhi Maran accusing them of quid pro quo for allegedly facilitating the deal for Maxis. Maxis had allegedly also been granted a license to operate within six months of the takeover of Aircel.

From then onwards the CBI continued to probe the case against the Marans till February 2017 when all charges against them were dropped by a special CBI court which did not find them guilty of the charges made out in the chargesheet. In December 2014, however, even as the case against the Marans continued, the CBI examined former Finance Minister P Chidambaram's role in the deal. The deal to acquire Aircel entailed a foreign investment, which, as per the extant norms required clearance from the (now defunct) Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB). The FIPB at that time reported to the Union Finance Minister, i.e. P Chidambaram.