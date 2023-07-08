Delhi Court Issues Fresh Summons To BBC On PM Modi Documentary

Delhi's Rohini Court on Friday (July 7) issued fresh summons to the British Broadcasting Corporation in a defamation case filed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Binay Kumar Singh regarding its documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Additional district judge Ruchika Singla issued summons to the British public service broadcaster through the Ministry of Law and Justice.

Republic TV has accessed the order copy in which point 13 reads: "It is clear that as per the rules formulated under the Hague Convention and by the Government of India, the summons/ notices in foreign countries can be effected only through the Department of Legal Affairs, Ministry of Law and Justice, Government of India, which has admittedly not been done in the present case."

The order further reads: "It is directed that the summons be issued afresh to the defendants within 7 days to be served through the Department of Legal Affairs, Ministry of Law & Justice, Govt of India, as per rules."

The court has fixed the next hearing in the matter on November 18. Earlier, the Rohini court had issued a notice to BBC on May 3.

BJP’s Vinay Kumar Singh has filed a petition in Rohini court stating that the documentary had defamed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). As per the complaint the BBC documentaries, 'India: The Modi Question' had also defamed the BJP.

(Report by Sambhav Sharma)