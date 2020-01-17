Delhi Court Issues New Death Warrant In Nirbhaya Case; Rapists To Be Hanged On Feb 1, 6 AM

Delhi's Patiala House on Friday issued a new death warrant for the execution of the four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya rape and murder case. The four rapists will be hanged till death on February 1 at 6 AM. Previously, the Court had given an order for January 22 at 7 AM. In a reprieve to Nirbhaya's parents, President Ram Nath Kovind, on Friday, rejected convict Mukesh Singh's mercy plea.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had forwarded his mercy petition to the president last night, recommending its rejection. On Wednesday, the Tihar jail officials successfully conducted a dummy execution in Jail number 3 where the convicts will be hanged to death. The convicts are set to be hanged together in the same place where Afzal Guru, the convict for the 2001 Parliament attack was executed in 2013.

Lucknow ADG Satya Narain Sabat on Thursday, January 9, confirmed hangman Pawan Kumar will be the executor of the culprits in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case for their scheduled execution. The ADG stated that the Tihar jail sent in a letter on Thursday asking Pawan Kumar to be the hangman for the execution. In addition, he said that Tihar has initially asked for two hangmen but the Lucknow jail could only provide one.

What is the Nirbhaya Case?

A 23-year-old paramedic student Nirbhaya was gang-raped inside a running bus by six persons on December 16, 2012 in Delhi. The victim was severely assaulted and thrown out on the road along with her male friend and succumbed to injuries a few days later. Out of the six convicts, one committed suicide in prison, while another, a juvenile, served maximum punishment of three years in a reform home and was set free in 2015. The remaining four rapists were convicted and handed the death penalty by a trial court in 2013, confirmed by the Delhi High Court in March 2014. The Supreme Court upheld the Delhi High Court's verdict in 2017.

