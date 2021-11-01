Delhi Court Issues Notice To Arvind Kejriwal On Plea Against Chief Secy Assault Case Order

In a big development, ex-Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash challenged the discharge of 11 MLAs including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in the case pertaining to his assault. On October 29, he moved the court of the Principal District and Sessions Judge, Rouse Avenue District Court against the order passed by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sachin Gupta on August 11. Apart from Kejriwal and Sisodia, he discharged 9 other MLAs- Nitin Tyagi, Rituraj Govind, Sanjiv Jha, Ajay Dutt, Rajesh Rishi, Rajesh Gupta, Madan Lal, Praveen Kumar and Dinesh Mohaniya.

At the same time, he ordered that charges should be framed against two AAP legislators Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal. In his plea, Prakash asserted that the ACMM court had wrongly accepted the version of the accused persons while disregarding the entire case of the prosecution. According to him, he was intimidated, heckled, abused, humiliated, threatened and physically assaulted without any provocation as part of a pre-planned conspiracy hatched by Kejriwal and Sisodia. On Monday, Special Judge Geetanjali Goel issued notice to the 11 discharged MLAs and adjourned the case to November 23.

What was the case against Kejriwal & co?

The Delhi Police alleged that Prakash was assaulted during a meeting at Kejriwal's residence on the intervening night of February 19 and 20. Besides the CM, Sisodia and 11 other MLAs who were present at the time of the incident were also questioned by the police. Moreover, Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal were arrested in connection with this case and released on bail later. Subsequently, there was a prolonged standoff between the Delhi government and the bureaucracy with IAS officers reportedly boycotting meetings with the Ministers.