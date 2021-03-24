Delhi Court Issues Summons To Cong's Chidambaram & Son Karti In INX Money Laundering Case

Taking cognizance of the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) charge sheet in the INX media case, a Delhi Court on Wednesday, issued summons to Congress leaders P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram. The father-son duo has been asked to appear before the court on April 7 in the money laundering matter. All other accused in the matter, including several firms, have also been summoned on the given date.

Previously, the ED and the CBI had interrogated Karti Chidambaram in connection with the INX media case. The Congress leader has been accused of obtaining clearances of nearly Rs 305 crores from the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) in 2007 when his father P Chidambaram was the Finance Minister during the UPA government.

The former Union Minister was arrested by CBI on August 21 in 2019, from his residence in connection with the case. Chidambaram served 106 days in custody in Tihar Jail before he was granted bail by the Supreme Court.

The former Finance Minister who was granted bail by the Supreme Court on October 22 in the CBI's INX Media corruption case, had been denied bail by the Delhi High Court stating “facts of the case prima facie reveal that” he is the “kingpin that is the key conspirator in the case”. After bail denial, Chidambaram went missing for 27 hours, before he was dramatically arrested by the CBI from his residence. On October 18, the CBI had filed a charge sheet in the INX Media scam in a Special court in Delhi, naming both the Chidambarams. After which, he was kept in jail under the ED's INX media case against him till December 4.

INX Media case and Chidambaram

The CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as the Finance Minister. Thereafter, the Enforcement Directorate had lodged a money laundering case in this regard in 2017. According to the CBI, the Mukerjea couple, who were the owners and founders of INX Media had swung a deal in their favour to secure the FIPB clearance. Indrani turned approver in the case alleged that money had exchanged hands, benefiting one of Karti Chidambaram’s companies in lieu of the FIPB approval.