Delhi Court Refuses Police Custody Of Navneet Kalra; To Remain In Jail Till June 3

A Delhi court refused police custody of jailed restauranter, Navneet Kalra, on Saturday, continuing his judicial custody till June 3. Delhi police had argued that they wished to confront Kalra with Bank transactions, mirror images and other suspects in the Khan Market oxygen racket. Navneet Kalra has been accused of hoarding 7000 oxygen concentrators and has been sent to jail till June 4.

Delhi court rejects police custody

Police had argued that an AIIMS report claimed that Kalra's 'hoarded' concentrators were of no use to COVID patients. Moreover, Delhi police claimed that Kalra has to be confronted with employees from Matrix Cellular, Classic metals who are also involved in the khan Market racket. Kalra has already been taken to Khan Market, Lodhi colony by the Delhi Police to recreate the Oxygen racket.

Apart from Delhi police, Kalra is also facing heat from the Enforcement directorate. The ED has conducted raids on the properties belonging to Kalra his father-in-law, and Gagan Duggal in Delhi and Gurugram. The searches were carried out at 13 locations/properties of the accused. The ED has seized laptops, pen drives and multiple property documents. The searches also included the residences of Navneet Kalra and Gagan Duggal on Mandi Road and Kalra’s restaurants (Khan Chacha, Nege & Ju, Town Hall) and Dayal Opticals in the upscale Khan market. Bank lockers of Kalra were also searched by the ED officials.

The Khan Market oxygen racket case

Amid the shortage of oxygen in the country, the Delhi Police recovered 524 seized oxygen concentrators out of which 96 were recovered from Khan Chacha restaurant, nine from Town Hall restaurant- both in Khan Market and 419 from Nege & Ju restaurant-cum bar in Lodhi Colony and the Matrix Cellular company’s godown in south Delhi’s Chhatarpur. Kalra is the owner of the aforesaid restaurants. The police registered an FIR under Sections 34, 120B, 188 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 3 and 7 of the Essential Commodities Act. According to the police, the accused persons are involved in hoarding and black marketing of oxygen concentrators.

Moreover, it claimed that Matrix Cellular CEO Gaurav Khanna was overseeing the import of almost 7000 oxygen concentrators and their sale at high prices. As per the invoices, each Oxygen concentrator that had been procured in bulk for not more than Rs 14,000 to Rs 16,000 from Hong Kong and China was being sold in India between Rs 50,000- Rs 70,000. 5 persons including Khanna, a sales executive, and the manager of Nege & Ju restaurant were arrested by the police. Meanwhile, a lookout circular (LOC) was issued against Kalra owing to the apprehension that he might try to flee the country. On May 12, 4 of the accused including Khanna were granted bail by the Saket court subject to a personal bond of Rs. 50,000 and surety of the like amount.