A Delhi Court on Saturday sent Leena Maria Paul, south Indian actor and wife of alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, to ED custody till October 23 in a money-laundering case involving extortion of Rs 200 crore from a businessman's wife.

Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh of the Patiala House Court sent the actor to ED custody after noting that Paul was not only involved in "using" the proceeds of Crime (POC) but was also involved in "moving" the same.

"Accused Paul was not merely beneficiary of proceeds of crime but was playing an active role in moving the POC, its projection as untainted money and was working in counsel with main accused Sukesh. The fact that money was being moved at her instructions, the trail is still unknown, I am of the view that if the ED is not granted the custody, the money trail which is currently unknown would go cold," the judge said.

While opposing the police custody remand being demanded by the financial watchdogs, Paul's counsel requested the court that the interrogation may take place in jail.

Rejecting the request, the judge said, " Jail? No....you owned the jail."

The federal probe agency contended before the court that a variety of roles of accused Leena Maria Paul is coming out.

"Firstly, we thought that she had only enjoyed the proceeds of crime, but, she was not only enjoying the money but were a part of the activities which her husband was indulged in..," said Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Atul Tripathi appearing for ED argued.

Explaining the remand application, the judge told Leena, "Their application narrates that the handicap that you're husband (Sukesh) had while being in jail was being fulfilled by you which basically means that whatever had to be done outside the jail was being done by you."

ED's case is based on an FIR lodged by the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing on the complaint filed by Aditi Singh, the wife of ex Religare promoter Shivinder Singh who was arrested for alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Ltd in, alleging that a man posing as a senior official of the Law Ministry in June last year had offered to help secure bail for her husband, who was in jail at that time, in return for money.

According to the police, Chandrasekhar, an accused in 21 cases, including the two leaves bribery case had made the call to Aditi Singh. He was arrested in August.

At the time of the incident, Chandrasekhar was lodged in Delhi's Rohini jail and was running an extortion racket from behind the bars. The police later arrested his two associates, who ran operations for him from outside the prison, and two senior officials of the Rohini jail for aiding Chandrasekhar.

According to reports, the jail officials helped Chandrashekhar in running the racket from prison. An internal investigation by the Tihar Jail administration revealed that the accused was allowed to use mobile phones in prison. Following this, six jail officials were suspended. Departmental action against nine officials was also proposed on grounds of negligence.

The Enforcement Directorate had conducted raids on Sukesh Chandrashekhar's properties in August. One of the raids at sea-facing bungalow in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, which is reportedly worth Rs 82.50 lakh has been seized. The central agency also seized 16 luxury cars including Rolls Royce Ghost, Ferrari 458 Italia, Lamborgini Urus, Mercedes AMG 63, Range Rover, Mercedes AMG 63 among others.