Delhi Court Rejects Pee-gate Accused Mishra's Bail Plea, Says 'Not Appropriate To Release'

The bail plea of Shankar Mishra, the accused who allegedly urinated on a co-passenger onboard an Air India flight, was rejected by Delhi's Patiala house court on Wednesday.

Metropolitan Magistrate Komal Garg rejected the bail application stating it was not right to release him on bail at this stage.

'Alleged act was utterly disgusting and repulsive': Court

Magistrate ruled, "In the present case, as per the allegations contained in FIR, was in an inebriated condition and he allegedly urinated on the seat of the complainant who was a co-passenger in the flight. The complainant was a complete stranger to the accused. The alleged act of the accused of relieving himself upon the complainant is utterly disgusting and repulsive."

The statement continued, "The alleged act in itself is sufficient to outrage the modesty of any woman. The egregious conduct of the accused has shocked the civic consciousness and needs to be deprecated. As per the allegations, the accused was voluntarily drunk and had consumed alcohol during the flight and the said fact has not been denied by the applicant. The alleged act in itself prima facie reflects the intention of the accused."

The court further said, "Further, as per the record, the accused had failed to join the investigation even after the notice under section 41a CrPC being issued to him and his presence could be secured only upon the execution of NBWs. Therefore, the conduct of the accused does not inspire confidence."

"It has also come on record that the accused has tried contacting the victim and the possibility of the accused influencing the witnesses cannot be ruled out. Further, as per the report of IO, the other witnesses are yet to be interrogated and the investigation is at a very initial stage."

The court concluded its order by stating, "Considering the above facts and circumstances, this court does not deem it appropriate to release the accused on bail at this stage. Accordingly, the present application stands dismissed."

'Pee-gate' accused claims

Shankar Mishra filed a plea for bail, claiming that he has no criminal antecedents and cannot influence the witness. He also said that his arrest was illegal.

In the plea, he also mentioned that despite having a risk of being put on a no-fly list he willingly submitted to the Inquiry Committee. Mishra also said that it was unlikely for him to abscond or be a flight risk.