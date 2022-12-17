Delhi Court Reserves Anubrata Mondal's Production Warrant Order In Cattle Smuggling Scam

Delhi court on Saturday reserved its order regarding the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) plea seeking the issuance of a production warrant against TMC leader Anubrata Mondal in the national capital for his alleged involvement in the cattle smuggling case. The court is likely to pronounce its order on Monday, December 19.

The development came after the central investigation agency on November 17, arrested the TMC president of Birbhum district Anubrata Mondal for questioning in connection with the multi-crore cattle smuggling in West Bengal. The ED also moved to the Delhi High Court in order to issue the production warrant against the TMC leader.

Notably, Anubrata Mondal, who was one of the close aide of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, was earlier arrested by the CBI on August 11 after the probe agency said found the TMC leader’s direct involvement in the cattle smuggling scam.

#BREAKING | Delhi court reserves order in Cattle smuggling case. Court to pronounce order on Monday. Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/HbKDYgrQFs pic.twitter.com/F2KY2kRgRB — Republic (@republic) December 17, 2022

ED attaches Rs 1.58 Cr worth assets owned by Mondal’s aide

Taking lead in the cattle smuggling case, the ED on December 2 attached 32 assets worth Rs 1.58 crore belonging to one of the main accused Anubrata Mondal’s former bodyguard Sehegal Hossain and his kin. Meanwhile, a Delhi court on December 1 extended the judicial custody of Sehegal Hossain by two weeks in the cattle smuggling-related money laundering case.

“The Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached 32 properties of value to the tune of Rs 1.58 crore on December 2 in the cattle smuggling case in West Bengal. These properties belonged to Sehegal Hossain and his family members," ED said in a statement.

Cattle smuggling in Bengal

After TMC leader Anubrata Mondal was arrested by the CBI in August, the investigation agency was trying to trace the trail of money involved in the cattle smuggling case. Following the investigation, CBI claimed that a huge amount of money was being collected from cattle traders in the name of "protection money" and then this money was being diverted to some of the confidants of Mondal.

The role of Mondal's chartered accountant also came under the scanner for involvement in the diversion of money. The agency has also been probing the role of Mondal’s daughter in the cattle smuggling case.

Notably, Anubrata Mondal's name came under the scanner of the CBI after the investigation agency registered an FIR in 2020. According to the CBI, between 2015 and 2017, thousands of cattle heads had been seized by the security personnel of Border Security Force (BSF) as they were being smuggled across the border.