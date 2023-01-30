Delhi Court Reserves Order On Accused Shankar Mishra Bail Plea In Air India Urination Case

A Delhi court on Monday reserved for January 31 its order on the bail application of Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on a woman on board an Air India flight New York to New Delhi.

Police have opposed the bail application, saying India has been defamed internationally because of the incident.

"It may be disgusting but that is another matter, let's not get into that. Let's go into how the law deals with it," the judge said.

The judge also observed that the witnesses named by the prosecution "are not deposing in your (police) favour".

Police have also alleged that the accused threatened the complainant.

Mishra had sought bail, saying initially, the bail had been declined by a magisterial court because the investigation was pending.

"Now that's done and they have examined other crew members and witnesses. Also, they asked for reimbursement of the ticket and sought no action against me," the counsel said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)