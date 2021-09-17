Delhi Court Reserves Order On LJP MP Prince Paswan's Anticipatory Bail Plea In Rape Case

A Delhi Court reserved its order on the anticipatory bail plea of Lok Jansakti Party (LJP) MP, Prince Raj Paswan, in connection with an alleged rape case against him. The Court notified that would pass its judgement on the anticipatory bail of MP Paswan on coming Monday. The Delhi Police has gone on to oppose the anticipatory bail plea of Paswan.

Claims by the complaint

Special Judge MK Nagpal was hearing the case of LJP MP Prince Raj Paswan. The accused MP from Samastipur, Bihar, is linked to a sexual assault case (rape) against him and was further booked by the Delhi Police. During the hearing, Public Prosecutor Manish Rawat informed the court that the victim had held MP Paswan accountable for possessing objectionable content and demanded custodial interrogation of the LJP MP to recover the alleged video clips. The alleged victim, who was also present at the court, made a very sensitive allegation against MP Paswan.

Defence claims of extortion

In defence, Senior Advocate Vikas Pahwa along with Advocate Nitesh Rana maintained that this was a case of honey trap and extortion. Advocate Pahwa maintained that this case had no legitimacy. He said,

"The rape case against my client is a frivolous case. My client is innocent. The complaint and her friend have been extorting him since 2020 and my client lodged an FIR of extortion in the Parliament Street Police Station on February 10. She threatens to malign his reputation if he did not pay the extortion amount. He gave her Rs. 2 lakh but the extortion still continued. After the filing of the FIR by my client, both the complaint and her friend had to take an anticipatory bail from the court."

What are the allegations based on?

LJP MP Paswan had met the alleged victim for the first time in January 2020. The victim had joined the Lok Janshakti Party in 2019. According to the police, they both had met each other at the Western Court, Janpath, Delhi, where the accused allegedly sexually assaulted the victim after sedating her through a drink.

The Samastipur MP later threatened the victim after recording the crime as a video. As per the FIR lodged by the victim, the accused regularly visited her house and after sensing the victim's attempts to get out of the bounded relation, MP Paswan allegedly started tormenting her.

The FIR copy also stated that the victim also met with senior party leader Chirag Paswan and informed him of the issue but in vain.

Image Credits - ANI