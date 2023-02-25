Delhi Court Reserves Order On Sukesh's Aide Pinky Irani's Bail Plea, Hearing On Mach 4

In the latest development in the Sukesh Chandrasekhar case, Delhi’s Patiala House Court on Saturday reserved its order on the bail plea of Pinky Irani, an alleged aide of the conman who facilitated his meetings with Bollywood personalities including actor Jacqueline Fernandez.

Reserving its order on Irani’s bail plea in connection with the Rs 200 crore money laundering case, the Delhi court stated that it will hear the case on March 4.

The development came after Pinky Irani was arrested in the Rs 200 crore extortion case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. According to the Economic Offence Wing (EOW), Irani was taken into custody after sufficient evidence was found against her.

Earlier in September, Pinky Irani and Jacqueline Fernandez were probed as ‘suspects’ by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police after being summoned in connection with the Rs 200 crore money laundering case.

Conman Sukesh’s custody extended till Feb 27

The Patiala House Court on Friday, February 24, extended the custody of Sukesh Chandrasekhar till Monday, February 27. The development came after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said that some new facts and evidence have been found in connection to the money laundering case.

Chandrasekhar’s custody was extended after the police team on Thursday recovered luxury items like Gucci slippers worth Rs 1.5 lakh and two jeans worth Rs 80 thousand from his Mandoli jail cell after his prison cell was raided by the jail authorities.

Expanding its probe, the investigation agency also issued fresh summons to film producer Karim Morani. The development came after the investigation agency found out that Morani was in touch with Chandrasekhar.