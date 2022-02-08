Delhi Court Reserves Order On Tahir Hussain's Bail Plea In ED Case Relating To 2020 Riots

A Delhi Court on Tuesday reserved its order on the bail plea by former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain in a case relating to the communal violence that broke out in the national capital in February 2020.

Hussain is also an accused in the riots conspiracy case. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had registered a complaint against him in connection with the alleged funding of riots. The Court will pronounce the order on February 15.

'Sufficient evidence against accused': Special Prosecutor for ED

Special Prosecutor for ED, Advocate NK Matta stated, "There is sufficient material on record against the accused (Tahir Hussain) and case of money laundering is made out against him. There is sufficient evidence and witnesses to the effect that the accused was involved in the funding of riots. He distributed money to other accused persons for riots and procuring the weapons."

Counsel for Tahir Hussain, Advocate Rizwan on the other hand had concluded that no case of money laundering is made out against his client, arguing that the ED case is an alleged transaction of Rs 1.5 crore on fake and bogus invoices.

2020 Northeast Delhi violence

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on 24 February 2020, after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured. Tahir Hussain is one of the prime accused.

Hussain also faces charges of involvement in the brutal murder of Intelligence Bureau official Ankit Sharma during the communal riots that broke out in Northeast Delhi. After his arrest on 5 March 2020, the police sought his custody in multiple cases pertaining to the riots which claimed the lives of 53 individuals and left hundreds injured. He was booked under Sections 201 (disappearance of evidence or giving false information), 302 (murder), and 365 (kidnapping).

(With inputs from ANI)