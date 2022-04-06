Delhi Court Seeks CBI's Stand On Ex Amnesty Chief Aakar Patel Challenging Look Out Notice

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to respond to a petition filed by Amnesty International India chief and author Aakar Patel against the Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against him, in connection with a probe under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), subsequently denying him the permission to travel abroad to the United States.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Pawan Kumar asked the premier investigation agency to file its response over the petition filed by Patel through Advocate Tanveer Ahmed Mir and has now posted the matter for further hearing on April 7 i.e. tomorrow.

The plea drafted by Advocate Vaibhav Suri and Saud Khan alleged that the actions of the agency of stopping the petitioner and issuing a LOC against him are not only "illegal" but also "arbitary".

"It is stated that the investigating authorities have, therefore, acted in the most illegal, arbitrary, and nefarious manner in putting fetters on the fundamental rights of the applicant and have not even bothered to inform him well in advance for which there would be no predicament whatsoever with the investigating authorities," the plea said.

The plea further stated that the offences alleged in the FIR are not in the category of 'grave offences' as the offences are punishable for up to 5 years or only with a fine.

"It is needless to mention here that petitioner's fundamental rights have been seriously breached by the investigating authorities without due application of mind, necessity or for any worthwhile purpose," the plea said.

The move by Patel comes hours after he was stopped at the Bengaluru Airport by the immigration authorities on the ground that there was a Look Out Circular was issued against him. He was scheduled to board British Airways departing from Bangalore International Airport.

"The applicant impressed upon the immigration authorities that he did not have any travel restrictions at all from any authority except the court concerned in Surat which had given him permission to travel abroad and therefore, the LOC was illegal and unnecessarily putting fetters on his fundamental rights," the plea said.



"...the applicant suffered the value of his tickets and his immediate program as well on account of arbitrary and absolute illegal actions on part of the investigating authorities. For the ready reference of this Hon'ble Court. the ticket of the applicant are annexed herewith," the petitioner submitted before the court through the petition.