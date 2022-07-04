Delhi Court Sends 2 Members Of Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar Gang To 5-day Police Custody

In a big development in the Sidhu Moosewala murder probe, the Delhi court has remanded two members of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang, Ankit alias Chhota alias Sersa and Sachin Chaudhary alias Sachin Bhivani, to five days of police custody, after the police alleged that the duo had planned heinous crimes in the national capital. It is important to mention here that the duo are the prime accused in the murder of singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala. On July 3 evening, Ankit and Sachin Bhivani were detained by the Delhi Police. The two wanted persons are members of the Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar gang alliance, the Delhi police claimed. The court said that the accused have been sent to police custody to unearth the entire conspiracy which required raids at the hideouts and to arrest their associates on their instance in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Delhi-NCR, and to reach the source of weapons and mobile recovered from them.

Sidhu Moosewala shooters arrested

As per the police, Ankit was one of the gunmen who killed Moosewala, while Bhiwani was in charge of housing four of the shooters. According to a top police officer, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang's operations in Rajasthan are managed by Haryana native Bhiwani. A case in Churu, Rajasthan, also has him on the wanted list.

H G S Dhaliwal, Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), said during a press conference that after the initial arrests in the investigation, numerous teams were working hard to find individuals who were engaged in giving the suspects logistical support, weapons, and hiding places. "Our teams conducted raids in six states, including Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat and Delhi. Our teams continued to work on the leads received and developed them diligently. On Sunday, at around 11 pm, our team apprehended Ankit who shot at Moosewala from close range. His associate Sachin Bhiwani was also arrested," he said.

Ankit, a resident of Sersa village in Haryana, has also been charged for two other attempt to murder cases in Rajasthan, the top cop added. The duo were found to be in possession of a 9 mm pistol with ten live rounds, a 30 mm pistol with nine live rounds, three Punjab Police uniforms, two mobile phones with a dongle and a SIM card, and two mobile handsets, according to the police.

Earlier, the Special Cell had arrested three people, including two main shooters and a facilitator involved in Moosewala's killing. The two accused shooters - Priyavrat alias Fauji (26) is a residents of Sonipat in Haryana, while Kashish alias Kuldeep (24) were arrested from Kutch district in Gujarat on June 19.

Image: ANI/Twitter@ISIDHUMOOSEWALA