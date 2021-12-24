Delhi Court Sends 5 People To Police Custody For Blackmailing MoS Ajay Mishra

A Delhi court on Friday sent five persons accused of blackmailing Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni to police custody for three days. The five were arrested over an extortion call to the Minister of State for Home Affairs. They were presented before the Patiala House Court.

The five accused - Amit Kala, Ashwin, Amit, Nishant and Sandeep - who were blackmailing Mishra, claimed that they have a discriminatory video that they threatened to make viral.

"We have recovered the device. They were using proxy servers. Ashwini and Amit were making calls. Amit is a tech expert. 85% of calls were by Amit. They used to operate from a park in Sector 15 Noida. The park was chosen because it connects two towers one of Noida, one of Delhi," Delhi police said.

In his police complaint, Teni alleged that the accused attempted to blackmail him with the video of Lakhimpur Kheri. The extortion calls were made on December 17 following which his house in the national capital was placed under surveillance.

Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra is accused of mowing down four demonstrating farmers in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. Meanwhile, both the minister and his son have denied the allegations.

'Planned conspiracy': UP SIT tells court in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

Recently, the Special Investigating Team (SIT) of Uttar Pradesh Police that is probing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence had told the local court that there was a planned conspiracy to kill people present during the incident.

The Supreme Court of India had last month appointed Justice Rakesh Kumar Jain, ex-Judge of the Punjab and Haryana Court, to monitor the probe in the Lakhimpur Kheri case.

On Thursday, a petition was filed in the apex court seeking SIT probe into the alleged involvement of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Ajay Misha in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. The plea was filed by ex- Border Security Force (BSF) jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav.