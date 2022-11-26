Last Updated:

Delhi Court Sends Accused Aaftab To 14-day Judicial Custody In Shraddha Murder Case

In the latest development in the Shraddha Walkar Murder Case, accused Aaftab Amin Poonawalla has now been sent to 14-day judicial custody by a Delhi court.

Megha Rawat

In the latest development in the Shraddha murder case, a Delhi court on Saturday, November 26, sent accused Aaftab Amin  Poonawala to 14-day judicial custody. Poonawalla was produced before the Saket court via video conferring from Ambedkar hospital in Delhi. According to sources, his Narco test will be conducted on Monday, November 28. 

 

Notably, Aaftab underwent a polygraph test (lie detector test) of nearly eight hours at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) on Thursday, November 24 

Aaftab's Polygraph test to continue

According to sources, after two back-to-back days of Polygraph tests, the main accused in the Shraddha Walkar killing Aaftab Amin Poonawalla may be called for the Polygraph test (aka lie detector) again today, November 26.

Republic Media Network accessed the inside details of the test. As a part of the test procedure, Aaftab will be asked a set of 50 questions by forensic experts to unravel the timeline of the sequence of events that led to the murder. The test is expected to be conducted in a secluded room. Following the polygraph, the Delhi police will conduct a narco test.  

Notably, the Polygraph test is being conducted on allegations Aaftab is constantly changing his statements before the police and misleading the probe. 

