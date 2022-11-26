Delhi Court Sends Accused Aaftab To 14-day Judicial Custody In Shraddha Murder Case

In the latest development in the Shraddha murder case, a Delhi court on Saturday, November 26, sent accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala to 14-day judicial custody. Poonawalla was produced before the Saket court via video conferring from Ambedkar hospital in Delhi. According to sources, his Narco test will be conducted on Monday, November 28.

#BREAKING | In Shraddha murder case, accused Aaftab sent to 14-day judicial custody.



Notably, Aaftab underwent a polygraph test (lie detector test) of nearly eight hours at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) on Thursday, November 24

Aaftab's Polygraph test to continue

According to sources, after two back-to-back days of Polygraph tests, the main accused in the Shraddha Walkar killing Aaftab Amin Poonawalla may be called for the Polygraph test (aka lie detector) again today, November 26.

Shradhha murder case | Police have initiated the legal process for the production of the accused for further proceedings in the Polygraph Test: Sagar Preet Hooda, IPS, Special CP-Law & Order, Zone II — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2022

Republic Media Network accessed the inside details of the test. As a part of the test procedure, Aaftab will be asked a set of 50 questions by forensic experts to unravel the timeline of the sequence of events that led to the murder. The test is expected to be conducted in a secluded room. Following the polygraph, the Delhi police will conduct a narco test.

Notably, the Polygraph test is being conducted on allegations Aaftab is constantly changing his statements before the police and misleading the probe.