Delhi Court Takes Cognisance Of Offence Of Sedition Against JNU Student Sharjeel Imam

A Delhi court on Saturday took cognisance of the offence of sedition against JNU student Sharjeel Imam in a case related to the violence during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in December last year.

According to ANI, Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat took cognisance of the offences under sections 124 A (sedition), 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language), 153 B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration), and 505 (public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Imam.

Delhi court takes cognisance of chargesheet

The court had earlier taken cognisance of the offence under section 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against Imam but deferred taking cognisance of offences under IPC sections 124 A, 153 A, 153 B, 505 as the requisite sanctions were awaited. The court took cognisance of the offences after the Delhi Police filed a supplementary chargesheet mentioning the requisite sanctions granted by the authorities concerned.

"The requisite sanction...has been filed. I have perused the supplementary charge sheet. In view of the same, I take cognisance for commission of offence under Section 124A/153A/153B/505 IPC, the judge said in his order. The court also directed to supply a copy of supplementary challan with a copy of e-challan to accused Imam. Thereafter, the court put up the matter for scrutiny of documents on December 24.

Imam was arrested from Bihar in January for his alleged inflammatory speech at Jamia Millia Islamia on December 13 and at Aligarh Muslim University on December 16, where he allegedly threatened to "cut off" Assam and the rest of the Northeast from India.

The Delhi Police had filed another supplementary charge sheet against Imam in the case in July this year. The police had alleged in the charge sheet that Imam gave inflammatory speeches at several places, including Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University during anti-CAA protests. The charge sheet said that Imam allegedly gave speeches inciting hatred, contempt and disaffection towards the Centre and instigated the people which led to the violence in December last year.

Earlier this week, a Delhi court allowed the police to take voice sample of Jamia Millia Islamia student Asif Iqbal Tanha, arrested under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, for investigation in a northeast Delhi riots case. Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat directed the investigating officer to coordinate with Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), CBI, Lodhi Colony (New Delhi), to fix a time and date for obtaining the voice samples and inform the court about it so that production warrants could be issued.

(With agency inputs)