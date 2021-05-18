Delhi Court To Hear Anticipatory Bail Filed By Wrestler Sushil Kumar In Chhatrasal Case

Delhi's Rohini Court will hear an anticipatory bail plea filed by Olympic wrestler Sushil Kumar in the Chhatrasal stadium case on Tuesday. The matter will be heard by the Delhi Court at 10:30 by Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Jagdish Kumar. Kumar who has been charged with Section 302 (murder) and Section 308 (attempt to culpable homicide) of the IPC moved an anticipatory bail in the Rohini court to avoid arrest.

This development comes after the Delhi Police issued a look-out notice and a non-bailable warrant for the absconding wrestler and announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information on his whereabouts. Apart from the reward on wrestler Sushil Kumar, Rs. 50,000 reward has been announced by the Delhi Police for Ajay who is another absconding accused in this case.

Chhatrasal Stadium case

As per sources, on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, a quarrel had broken between wrestlers at Chhatrasal Stadium which quickly escalated after someone from the group fired shots. The injured wrestlers had to be rushed to the Trauma Centre, Civil Lines, where one of the wrestlers, former junior national champion Sagar Rana succumbed to his injuries.

A 24-year-old Prince Dalal from Jhajjar, Haryana was arrested in the case with double-barrel-loaded guns. Another accused in the firing, Sonu Mahal is touted to be a close associate of gangster Kala Jathedi. "Several teams have been formed to trace out alleged persons including Sushil Kumar. We're probing the role of Sushil Kumar as allegations have been made against him, we sent our team to his house but he was not found", Addl. Dy Commissioner of Police-I, NW Delhi said to ANI.

Kumar however has claimed that he has nothing to do with the incident. "They weren't our wrestlers, it happened late last night. We have informed police officials that some unknown people jumped into our premises and fought. No connection of our stadium with this incident" he said.

The police has inspected the five vehicles found outside the Stadium and the crime scene has been examined by forensic experts of FSL, Rohini.