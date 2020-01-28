Delhi Court To Now Hear The Case On Sentencing In Muzaffarpur Shelter Home Case On Feb 4

A Delhi court on February 4 will hear the arguments on the quantum of sentence for the 19 convicts in Muzaffarpur shelter home case after the matter was adjourned on Tuesday as the judge concerned was on a leave. Additional Session Judge Saurabh Kulshrestha on January 20 had convicted 19 accused, including NGO owner and former MLA Brajesh Thakur and nine women, in connection with the sexual and physical assault of over 40 girls at a shelter home in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district.

Former MLA convicted along with others

Former MLA Brajesh Thakur, who was the owner of the NGO called Sewa Sankalp Evam Vikas Samiti, was convicted under charges of gang-rape, rape and aggravated penetrative sexual assault. The court also convicted seven other men under various charges dealing with rape and criminal conspiracy, while two others were convicted under charges dealing with criminal conspiracy and abetment but were acquitted of rape charges.

SC transferred the case from Bihar to a Delhi court

Eight of the women were convicted under charges of dealing with criminal conspiracy and one other was convicted under the provisions of Juvenile Justice Act. The Supreme Court had transferred the case from Bihar to a Delhi court and ordered the judge to complete it within six months, following which the trial court framed charges against 20 accused in the case. The incident had come to light in the year 2018 after the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) filed an affidavit detailing horrifying sexual abuse cases at the shelter homes.

READ | Muzaffarpur shelter home case: Delhi court defers verdict till Jan 14

READ | Muzaffarpur shelter home case: Delhi Court convicts kingpin Brajesh Thakur, 18 others

On May 29, 2018, the Bihar government shifted the girls from the shelter home to other protection homes. An FIR was lodged against the 11 accused in the case on May 31, 2018. The SC on August 2 took cognisance of the alleged sexual assaults of about 40 minor girls in Muzaffarpur's shelter home and transferred the probe to the CBI on November 28.

READ | Will help 25 Pakistani Hindu refugees resettle in Muzaffarnagar village, says BJP MLA

READ | Priyanka Gandhi meets protestors in Muzaffaranagar; apprises UP Guv about memorandum

(with ANI inputs)