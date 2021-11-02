Delhi Court To Hear Plea Against Haryana CM Over 'provocative Speeches' Against Farmers

In a major development, a Delhi Court on Tuesday is set to hear the plea seeking a First Information Report (FIR) against Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for allegedly delivering provocative speeches to incite violence against the protesting farmers, on November 18, 2020.

Amit Sahni, the petitioner who is an advocate by profession filed a complaint seeking registration of an FIR against Haryana CM Khattar. As per the petitioner, the video was recorded during a meeting of the Haryana CM with workers belonging to BJP's Kisan morcha at his residence in Chandigarh.

In his complaint, Advocate Sahni said, "the contents of the videos make it abundantly clear that the accused has committed an offence under Sections 109, 153, 153A and 505 of the Indian Penal Code by giving provocative speeches with intent to cause a riot, promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc."

"The accused is asking his party workers to create volunteers and don't be afraid of going to jail for 2-6 months. The accused ML Khattar further asked its party workers that they would not be able to learn so much in these meetings but the time spent in jail would make them big leaders as their name will be registered in history. The tone and manner of such statement are self-explanatory and as such accused being on a constitutional post cannot be permitted to promote enmity, hate and violence," stated the complaint.

Agitation over farm laws

At present, the talks between the Union government and the farmers' unions have come to a standstill. The divide between the two sides further exacerbated on January 26 after the farmers' tractor rally turned violent resulting in 510 Delhi police personnel getting injured, and extensive damage to public property. While the Supreme Court has stayed the implementation of the farm laws, a committee appointed by the apex court submitted its report pertaining to the legislation in a sealed cover on March 19. So far, six states- Punjab, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, West Bengal and Delhi have passed a resolution in their respective assemblies demanding the withdrawal of the farm laws.

(With ANI Inputs)

Image: PTI, Representative