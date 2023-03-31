Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court will pronounce an order on former deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia’s bail plea in the now-scrapped Excise Policy case lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on March 31. Currently, Manish Sisodia is in judicial custody in the cases registered by the CBI and ED till April 3.

On March 24, Special Judge MK Nagpal said that the court will pronounce the order on Sisodia’s bail at 4 pm on March 31. Special Judge MK Nagpal last week reserved the order on his bail after the counsel representing the CBI submitted brief written submissions and judgements concerned, as directed by the court on the last date of the hearing. The CBI also submitted case dairy detail and several statements of witnesses in the matter

Former Delhi deputy chief minister, Manish Sisodia, in his bail petition in a trial court stated that no fruitful purpose would be served to keep him in custody as all the recoveries in the case have already been made.

The CBI had opposed Sisodia`s bail plea saying that this will compromise and scuttle their investigation. "A brief written submission on behalf of CBI has been filed in opposition to the regular bail application of the accused. A copy thereof as well as case law has been given to the counsel of the accused. Copy of part of case diary and statements of some witnesses have been also made available," the Special Judge said on March 24.

What has happened so far?

CBI arrested Manish Sisodia on February 26 in connection with the allegation of irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped 2021-22 excise policy case. However, Sisodia later tendered his resignation as deputy CM in light of his arrest in the liquor policy case.

According to allegations, the Delhi excise policy was allegedly modified to extend undue favours to licence holders. the licence fee was waived or reduced, and L-1 (wholesaler) licence was extended without the competent authority’s approval

The chargesheet has claimed that then-AAP communication and media-in-charge Vijay Nair reportedly, on behalf of AAP leaders, received Rs 100 crore as 'kickbacks' in advance from a 'South Group' whose partners were allegedly given 65% stakes in a company for the recovery of payments. The stakes were controlled through “false representation, concealment of true ownership and proxies”.

According to the CBI chargesheet, after getting the money back, the 6% kickbacks received from wholesalers were to be shared equally between Nair and Hyderabad businessman Abhishek Boinpally.

Based on the CBI case, the ED is conducting a money laundering probe and has arrested nine persons. Its chargesheet states that a portion of the alleged kickbacks was diverted through “hawala” channels for the AAP’s poll campaign in the 2022 Goa Assembly election.

The Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 was implemented on November 17, 2021. It was scrapped on July 30 after Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the policy. Saxena's action was based on a report submitted by Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar.